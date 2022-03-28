Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA season

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's growth has been eminent season after season. He is fast carving his name into the list of amazing players in the league as he positions himself as one of the greats to wear the Celtics' signature green.

He leads the team in points, field goals, 3-points, 2-points and free throws, averaging 27.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 70 appearances. He ranks in the top 10 highest scorers in the league. He's eigth behind LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and DeMar DeRozan.

In his last 10 games, Tatum has averaged 33.7 points per game. He has a season-high of 54 points, which he attained against the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum has a field goal percentage of 44.9, netting an average of 9.3 of 20.8 attempts, while recording a 3-point percentage of 35.4, sinking 3.1 3s of 8.6 attempts. He has led the Celtics to 44 wins, recording 21 double-doubles.

The 2020 All-NBA First Team player made his third All-Star appearance this season for Team Durant. This became his third consecutive All-Star appearance, which speaks to his consistency and growth.

What's Jayson Tatum's status for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on March 0, 2022 in Boston, Mass. The Celtics defeat the Hawks 107-98.

The Boston Celtics (46-28) have announced the availability of Jayson Tatum for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32) as probable. The 24-year old is said to have soreness in his right knee, better put as tendinopathy of the right patella.

The Celtics are the third in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks at 46-28. Both teams are a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers (46-27) and Miami Heat (47-28), who lead the East. The Celtics are enjoying a five-game winning streak. The Timberwolves come into the game on the back of a breakout victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

Against the Timberwolves on Dec. 27, the Celtics lost by five points (108-103) without Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns playing. Tatum was also inactive in the previous meeting but could play Sunday night for his 71st appearance this season.

Minnesota is a game behind the sixth-place Denver Nuggets (44-31) as those teams jockey to avoid the play-in tournament.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein