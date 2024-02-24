Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on 5x All-Star's status (February 24)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is listed as available and will play in the marquee matchup against the New York Knicks on the road on Saturday to possibly go up 4-0 in their season series.

After playing in the All-Star Game on Sunday, he contributed significantly to the 129-112 Celtics win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. In the 35 minutes he played, Jayson ended the night with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

He shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc, boasting a +13 net rating for the game.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum exited the game against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 19 early due to a left ankle sprain, occurring just before the eight-minute mark in the first quarter after accidentally stepping on the Warriors' Brandin Podziemski's foot.

He was observed limping to the locker room immediately after the incident. He did, however, return at the start of the second quarter, but lacked his explosiveness, which affected his game throughout, as he finished with 15 points on terrible shooting (5 of 17 attempts), allowing the Dubs to win 132-126 in overtime.

The Celtics forward also missed a game against the Raptors on Dec. 29 with an ankle injury. He also dealt with a hip injury at the start of the season, despite playing through it. Overall, he has missed just three games of the Celtics' 56.

Jayson Tatum stats vs. New York Knicks

Tatum has played 23 games in his career with the Celtics, against the Knicks, going 16-7 while averaging 23.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. His career-high in each stat includes 40 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and four assists.

In the three games the two teams have matched up, Tatum has averaged 31.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists with 1.3 steals on 53.3% shooting, including 37.5% from the deep.

The Celtics have been the best team in the league, with Tatum at the forefront of their success.

Their ability to guard every position and switch perfectly on defense with no mismatches to exploit, along with Tatum and Jaylen Brown's progress in ball sharing and playmaking, has made the Celtics more fearsome than the year they reached the finals.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks?

The marquee game between the Celtics and Knicks will be nationally broadcast on ABC, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden, included in the NBA's three-game slate.

The game will also be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a week's worth of free access.