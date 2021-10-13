Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics will lock horns with minnows Orlando Magic at the Amway Center tonight, looking to notch up another win in the 2021-22 NBA preseason.

Jayson Tatum is coming off a strong game, registering a stat line of 20 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists against the Toronto Raptors in the Boston Celtics' last game. He has blossomed into one of the best players in the NBA in recent years, despite being just 23 years of age.

The Boston Celtics are one of the sleeper choices to win the NBA title in the upcoming season, and their hopes will mainly rest on Tatum and his forward partner Jaylen Brown's shoulders.

What is Jayson Tatum's status for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic?

Jayson Tatum on Boston Celtics Media Day

Jayson Tatum has been listed as 'out' for tonight's game between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic, which automatically means that the small forward will not feature in the fixture.

Tatum is set to be rested for the game as new head coach Ime Udoka looks to manage the load of players ahead of a grueling NBA 2021-22 campaign.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Boston Celtics injury report at Orlando on Wednesday:Jaylen Brown - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

Al Horford - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

Josh Richardson - Rest - OUT

Dennis Schroder - Rest - OUT

Marcus Smart - Rest - OUT

In addition to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart have also been sidelined for a variety of reasons.

When will Jayson Tatum return?

Jayson Tatum is fully-fit, and there is a great chance that Boston Celtics fans will see him in action against the Miami Heat, which happens to be their next preseason game.

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_ Jayson Tatum has invaded the usual post-practice 3-point contest between Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder on Court 1 South. Jayson Tatum has invaded the usual post-practice 3-point contest between Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder on Court 1 South. https://t.co/2bJzEo90R1

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will be confident of doing well in the new season. However, the Cs are set to face some heavy competition in a stacked Eastern Conference. The Brooklyn Nets and reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks are still the teams to beat, while the Miami Heat landing Kyle Lowry in the offseason has made them formidable opposition as well.

Apart from these teams, the Celtics will surely face resistance from the likes of Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and even the Charlotte Hornets for an automatic spot in the playoffs. The Celtics ended up making the postseason through the Play-In tournament in the 2021 Playoffs, but will likely look for an easier route this time around.

