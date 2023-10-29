Is Jeff Teague retired? Analyzing former Bucks champion's career and more

Jeff Teague retired from the NBA in 2021. Teague was an NBA champion in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks. He hung up his sneakers after claiming the title, alongside the Greek Freak and the Bucks. Teague was seldomly used in the regular season. However, he came off the bench in 16 of the Bucks' playoff games on their way to the title.

He is now the coach at Pike High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. It is the same school Teague attended in his youth, where he was a four-star recruit his senior season.

Before retiring, Teague played 12 seasons in the league. He played for five teams, including the Bucks. He was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He played in Atlanta until 2016. He was an All Star in 2015. He averaged 15.9 points and 7.0 assists per game that season.

He then bounced around the league a bit. He spent one season with his hometown team, the Indiana Pacers. He played in all 82 games and scored 15.3 ppg in his lone season with the Pacers.

Teague then spent two and a half seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished the 2019-20 season with the Hawks, returning to his old team. Teague then split the 2020-21 season between the Boston Celtics and the Bucks. He was traded to the OrlandoMagic during the season from Boston and immediately waived.

That allowed him to sign with the Bucks for their title run. Teague joined to reunite with his old Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.

Jeff Teague's post-NBA career

After he retired from the league, Jeff Teague joined the Atlanta Hawks front office as a pro scout. He was a regional scout for the franchise. He worked in the player development area, scouting potential players for the Hawks.

Teague worked with the Hawks for only one season. He then took a job as the high school head coach at Pike High, his alma mater, in Indianapolis. Teague may work his way up to coaching in the college or pro ranks.

He has plenty experience at the college level. Jeff Teague was also a standout player at Wake Forest. He was a consensus second team All-American in 2009. He was also second team all conference in the ACC that season.

As for his NBA status, Teague will be remembered as a solid point guard, especially in a backup role. He averaged 12.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 5.6 apg in his NBA career. He totaled 10,061 total points in his NBA career.

He helped the Hawks to some of their best seasons in franchise history. The team was near the top of the Eastern Conference for years during Jeff Teague’s time in Atlanta.