Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat are getting prepared for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference game in Miami. But will star wing Jimmy Butler be back in the lineup?

Miami beat the Hawks 115-91 Wednesday in Atlanta.

Although Miami has been dealing with a number of injuries in the previous month-and-a-half, the Heat have won eight of their last 10 games. Miami (26-15) is tied for second place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are 12-4 since Dec. 8.

Miami has surged despite not having its full squad. Butler has missed the last three games for the Heat (all wins), but he has been trending toward returning to the lineup soon. Meanwhile, big man Bam Adebayo (thumb surgery) last played Nov. 29.

Butler missed 12 consecutive games before returning Dec. 26 for five games.

Jimmy Butler is questionable for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Friday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Butler is dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for the last three games.

Before Butler was injured, he was producing at a high level on both sides of the court. In the five games before being sidelined, Butler averaged 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 47.1%.

With Miami challenging for the lead in the East, the team would like to continue to build off its momentum. Getting their star wing back in the mix is their top priority moving forward. Butler has been in and out of the lineup all season, as he's played in just 23 of the Heat's 41 games.

Friday night's matchup against Atlanta (17-23) will be the first of a four-game homestand for the Heat.

The Heat have a showdown against the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers(23-17), who have won seven of their last eight games, on Saturday. Miami is just two games behind the Chicago Bulls (27-12) for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Miami is patiently awaiting the return of Butler and star big man Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo, who averages 18.7 ppg and 10.2 rpg, has missed 20 consecutive games. He is expected to return within the next week or so. He has been doing conditioning work recently.

If Miami can finally get healthy, the Heat could be even more of a threat than they are with a patched-together roster.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein