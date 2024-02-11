Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on Miami Heat star's status (February 11)

In the much anticipated rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at the Kaseya Center. Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable.

His status remains uncertain, and he could be cleared to play based on a game-time decision. However, as of now, his availability is not confirmed.

Jimmy played in the Heat's previous contest against the Western Conference’s lowest-ranked San Antonio Spurs, which they won 116-104 at home on Wednesday.

Butler notched up his first triple-double of the season with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists with three steals and a block on 5-of-12 shooting in 34 minutes. He boasted a +16 net rating.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler's questionable status is due to personal reasons, as Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported. No information on when he will be cleared from the tag is provided.

Butler missed four games from Dec. 20 to Dec. 28 due to a calf strain that kept him sidelined until he returned against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 30, only to twist and jerk his ankle while attempting to drive inside the paint.

Lauri Markkanen was guarding Butler when he appeared to jerk his ankle. Jimmy could walk off to the locker room alone, albeit limping.

He did not return, finishing with under 23 minutes, eight points, two rebounds and an assist with one block.

Jimmy Butler stats vs. Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler has played the Boston Celtics 33 times, with a 16-17 record and 13-13 in the playoffs.

The heat superstar has averaged 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists against the Celtics. His career high includes 37 points in the regular season and 47 in the playoffs.

Butler has scored 40+ points twice against the formidable Celtics' defense and has averaged 23.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the playoffs.

His availability will be key for the Heat to win on Sunday's matchup. Butler's two-way impact fuels the Heat's offense and defense. They are extremely versatile on defense under coach Erik Spoelstra, who occasionally switches to zone to throw off offenses.

Butler's anticipation and quick judgement helps them in breakout transitions after steals or blocks and helps push the pace along with poised half-court offense, putting pressure at the rim by driving to it and drawing fouls.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat?

The marque game between the Eastern rivals, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be nationally televised on ABC with tipoff at 2 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

It will also be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week.

