Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jimmy Butler has been sensational for the Miami Heat and has played a key role in leading them to a 37-21 record in the East. Although they are currently ranked second, they are playing with renewed energy and are legitimate championship contenders.

25.0 PPG

5.7 RPG

3.7 APG

61.9% FG

The Heat had a horrid run in the 2021 playoffs, getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round despite being finalists the previous season. Luckily, they got in the right pieces during the offseason and are playing with a lot of confidence.

Later tonight, the Heat will have a chance to get back to winning ways after a disappointing loss against the Dallas Mavericks. The 107-99 defeat snapped their five-game win streak.

Against the high-scoring Charlotte Hornets, they will need their best players on the floor. This is why the question of Butler's availability is crucial for Heat fans.

What is Jimmy Butler's status for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets?

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat drives against RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks.

Ahead of tonight's clash against the Hornets, the Heat have listed Butler as "questionable" with a right shoulder strain. He was listed on the injury report for the same ahead of their last game against the Mavericks but featured in that tie.

Butler's involvement will be a game-time decision and the injury should not worry fans. Although he is experiencing some discomfort, it is something he can play through, and definitely not an injury that will sideline him for an extended period.

When will Jimmy Butler return?

There is no official timeline for his return, but him being day-to-day is great news. The six-time All-Star might continue to play with the injury as long as he does not re-up it.

Meanwhile, the medical team will be on-hand to monitor the situation and make sure they are not putting him at risk by clearing him to play.

How does Jimmy Butler's absence impact the Miami Heat?

The race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference is fierce, as every game counts. With their last loss against the Mavericks, the Heat lost their seat at the top of the conference standings. To reclaim the top spot, the game against the Hornets is a must-win, and they would need Butler to stand a chance.

Jimmy has played only 39 games this season due to injuries, and the Heat fared well without him with a 12-7 record. However, it is worth pointing out that they had the in-form Tyler Herro, who will miss tonight's game due to a right knee contusion.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra