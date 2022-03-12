Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are having a terrific season, holding the 4th best record in the league with a win-loss percentage of 65.7%. They are ranked first in the NBA Eastern Conference and have been at the very top for the longest run in recent times.

Part of the team's successful run thus far is testament to Butler's input on both ends of the court. The small forward leads the team in points, posting an average of 21.4 points per game, shooting 47.1% from the field. He also holds the record for the most steals per game in the team, averaging 1.8 steals per game.

Will Manso @WillManso Jimmy Butler with a 37 point night to help the Heat close the year with a 120-110 win in Houston. 6 players on 10-day contracts making up the bench and they roll to the win. Kyle Guy leading the bench with 17 points and in the winners circle. Just crazy. Jimmy Butler with a 37 point night to help the Heat close the year with a 120-110 win in Houston. 6 players on 10-day contracts making up the bench and they roll to the win. Kyle Guy leading the bench with 17 points and in the winners circle. Just crazy. https://t.co/WOtvMrlFMw

The six-time All-Star recorded a season-high 37 points in their New Year's Eve 10-point win against the Houston Rockets. He registered a perfect record from the free throw line, netting all 11 free throws attempted. He had a shooting accuracy of 57.1% from the field, scoring 12 of 21 attempts and a 66.7 three-point percentage.

What is Jimmy Butler's status for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat celebrates with Bam Adebayo #13 against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at FTX Arena on February 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

The Miami Heat have listed their small forward Jimmy Butler as questionable for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 32-year old has been listed as ill (sinus congestion) and might not be suiting up for the Heat tonight as they look to get back to winning ways after sustaining a defeat to the Phoenix Suns in their last outing.

Joe Vardon @joevardon Greetings from Miami, where the top two teams in the NBA (by conference) meet tonight. The Heat's Jimmy Butler is questionable, due to 'sinus congestion.' The Suns' Devin Booker returns from the league's COVID protocol. We'll see if he was stuffy too. @TheAthleticNBA Greetings from Miami, where the top two teams in the NBA (by conference) meet tonight. The Heat's Jimmy Butler is questionable, due to 'sinus congestion.' The Suns' Devin Booker returns from the league's COVID protocol. We'll see if he was stuffy too. @TheAthleticNBA

Butler was absent for the Heat's 27-point loss to the Suns, his 21st game missed in the 2021-22 NBA season. The win by the Suns made them the first team to qualify for the 2022 playoffs. But Heat fans have seen massive growth in the squad, with Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson stepping up their game.

The Heat continue to hold the position as the best team in the Eastern Conference, but that's threatened by the in-form Milwaukee Bucks who are closely behind the Heat in the standings.

Taking on the sixth seed team in the East tonight will be a test for the Heat and their readiness for the post-season. Their opponents come into this game on the back of two consecutive wins against the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers. It will surely be a tough contest and one to watch for the neutrals.

