Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on Heat 6x All-Star's status (March 24)

The success of the Miami Heat in the 2023-24 season depends on the availability of Jimmy Butler. The six-time NBA All-Star has missed 21 of 70 games and was bothered recently with a foot injury, which made him miss two games from March 17-18.

The former Marquette Golden Eagle, according to the recent injury report by the Heat, is available to play. However, the team is shorthanded, as seven other players are set to miss the Cavaliers on Sunday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Among the players who are not expected to suit up are rookie Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kevin Love and Tyler Herro are expected to be back by early April, while Josh Richardson is out for the season.

The Miami Heat are seventh in the Eastern Conference and trail the Indiana Pacers by just 1.5 games. This team is coming off a tough loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at home.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler has been battling multiple injuries this season on his foot, calf, ankle and knee. He missed the Heat's matchup with the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers on Mar. 17 and 18 due to a foot injury.

He has played in the the team's last two games and scored 30 points on his return against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jimmy Butler stats vs Cleveland Cavaliers

This is going to the be the fourth and last time the Miami Heat meet the Cleveland Cavaliers this regular season, having won twice previously. The most recent matchup was on Mar. 20, which the Heat won by three points.

Jimmy Butler shows no shade of rust after missing back-to-back games with a foot injury, as he led the team with 30 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals.

The former NBA Most Improved Player also appeared in the Heat-Cavaliers encounter on Dec. 8. He struggled shooting the ball, doing only 33% of his 15 shots to finish with 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The six-time All-Star also struggled in the Heat's first encounter with the Cavs on Nov. 22 as he shot worse, with only 25% of 12 shots. He managed 10 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals in the Heat's 129-96 win over the Cavs/.