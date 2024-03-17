Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on former Eastern Conference Finals MVP's status (March 17)

Jimmy Butler will not be playing in the second of the Miami Heat's back-to-back games against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday due to a foot injury.

Butler had previously played against the Pistons on Friday. He recorded 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Heat's 108-95 victory charge.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

The six-time NBA All-Star is listed as questionable due to a right foot contusion. Butler injured his foot during Friday's win over the Pistons.

Jimmy Butler has been sidelined for 19 games this season. Injuries to his ankle, foot and calf forced the 6-foot-7 forward to miss 15 games, while he missed four additional games due to personal matters.

Jimmy Butler's stats vs. Detroit Pistons

The five-time All-NBA player has played 31 games against the Detroit Pistons and has won 23 of them, averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Sunday's matchup will be the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler's third encounter against the Detroit Pistons this season. Butler registered 26 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in their first matchup to lead the Heat to victory 118-110.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 47 games this season. He is shooting 50.0% from the field, including 42.2% from beyond the arc.

The Heat (36-30) are eighth in the Eastern Conference and have won five of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Pistons (37-27) are second-last in the Eastern Conference as well as in the league, winning four of their previous 10 outings.

Although the Pistons have been eliminated from playoff contention, the Heat are looking to secure a playoff spot in the tight Eastern Conference without negotiating through the play-in tournament.

Heading into the second of their back-to-back matchup, the Miami Heat are up 2-0 against the Detroit Pistons in the season series and will look to replicate their on-road success.

Coming off a slump, the Heat will look to build momentum with another win against the Pistons as they look for a strong end to the regular season with 16 games remaining.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons?

Local TV operator Bally Sports Detroit will cover the Heat vs. Pistons showdown. Fans outside the local regions can catch the contest on Bally Sports Sun. The game is also available to be livestreamed on FuboTV and via the NBA League Pass.

Tipoff is at 3 p.m. ET at the Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons' home court.