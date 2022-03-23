Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are having an incredible season, ranked first in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. They are looking to redeem themselves after a disappointing first-round loss in the 2021 playoffs.

The Heat made several changes in the offseason and have reaped the benefits. On both ends of the floor, they have been spectacular even though they lost most of their key players for an extended period throughout the season.

A top-place finish will give the Heat home advantage as they host the 8th seed in the first round of the playoffs. To achieve that, they will have to win at least eight of their last ten games.

Later on Wednesday night, the Heat will take on the weakened Golden State Warriors in front of their home fans. Although the team has done a decent job playing without Butler, fans would love to know if their star player will be available in their quest for win No. 48.

What is Jimmy Butler's status for tonight's game?

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat celebrates with Bam Adebayo #13 against the Chicago Bulls

Butler is listed as "questionable" ahead of tonight's game against the Warriors with right ankle soreness. He first hurt his ankle on March 15 against the Detroit Pistons after playing 18 minutes.

The All-Star forward missed the next game but returned for the Heat's last outing against the Philadelphia 76ers. There is a good chance he will suit up tonight despite his current status.

When will Jimmy Butler return?

There is no official timeline for Butler's complete recovery, but he could play with the injury as he did on Monday night. The medical team will undoubtedly keep a close eye on him, especially this close to the postseason.

How does Jimmy Butler's absence impact the Heat?

The Heat have done well without Butler this season, with Tyler Herro stepping up. The team has a 13-9 record in the 23 games Butler has missed but that does not take away from his importance to the team.

Butler is the team's top scorer, averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. His efforts on the defensive end have also played a significant role in the team's success. They are currently the 4th-best defensive team in the league.

