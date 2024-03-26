Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on Heat's star's status (March 26)

Miami Heat standout forward Jimmy Butler is listed as available as he has not been added to the team's injury report for Tuesday's marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

The Miami Heat hold a season record of 39-32 and currently occupy the seventh position in the Eastern Conference standings. They trail the Indiana Pacers by just half a game for the sixth seed, seeking to bypass the play-in games. Miami enters Tuesday night's match on the back of securing victories in four of their previous six outings.

The Miami Heat secured a commanding victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, triumphing with a final score of 121-84. Demonstrating their offensive prowess, the Heat boasted an impressive shooting performance, hitting 51.8% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Additionally, their defensive tenacity was evident as they forced 17 turnovers, capitalizing on them to notch 35 points. Haywood Highsmith emerged as the leading scorer for the Heat, contributing 18 points on 7 for 10 shooting, while a total of seven Miami players reached double-digit scoring figures.

At the helm of the team's statistical leaderboard, Jimmy Butler maintains a scoring average of 21.4 points per game, with 4.8 assists per game. Bam Adebayo stands out as the primary rebounder, averaging 10.7 boards per game for the Heat.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Miami Heat's All-Star Jimmy Butler had been dealing with a contusion on his right foot. This season he has remained sidelined for a number of reasons and injuries, including calf, ankle and foot.

Notably, he was absent for four games citing personal reasons and per his agent. The injuries to his foot and calf kept him out of play for 11 games. Despite the sporadic appearances, the Miami Heat have compiled a commendable record of 13-8. This resilience is widely attributed to the adept leadership of head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Most recently, he was cleared to play after being listed as questionable against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

A confrontation between players from the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 23 escalated into a physical altercation, prompting disciplinary action from the NBA.

Several players received suspensions as a result. Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, and Thomas Bryant were each handed one-game suspensions, while Bryant faced an additional penalty of a three-game suspension without pay.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat is set to be locally aired on Bally Sports Sun and NBS Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.