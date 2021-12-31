Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will visit the Houston Rockets on Friday night. The game presents a big opportunity for Miami to continue its recent momentum.

Miami has won four straight games and eight of 10 overall. That's an impressive run, considering the Heat has had to absorb the loss of three crucial players: Butler, Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker.

Butler, a five-time All-Star, played in the past two games after missing 11 of 12 with an ankle injury. Adebayo, a big man and defensive force, has missed 14 games since having thumb surgery. And Tucker has missed four games while in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Butler has been sensational in his two games since returning. He had 25 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists in a 119-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. He had 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 93-83 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. One of the engines who makes the Heat move, "Jimmy G. Buckets" is pivotal to Miami's success.

Meanwhile, Houston (10-25) has lost five in a row and nine of its past 11 games after its unlikely seven-game winning streak.

Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets. Butler has been dealing with an ankle injury and has been considered day-to-day. He played in Miami's last two games and averaged 21.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 2.5 steals in two wins.

At full strength, Miami is one of the Eastern Conference's best teams. The Heat's success has been admiral because it has had to deal with a number of players on the sidelines. Other than starters like Butler, Adebayo and Tucker being out, there have also been other players in health and safety protocols.

As the team is finally starting to get back to full health, it looks as if the Heat are starting to pick up where they left off.

Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference, just two games behind the Brooklyn Nets (23-10) for the best record in the East.

Friday night's game at the Houston Rockets will be the first of what is now a six-game road trip for the Heat. After Friday, the Heat will face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday before a pair of upcoming challenging games against the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. (The NBA postponed Miami's Wednesday game at the San Antonio Spurs.)

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein