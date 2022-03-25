Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the New York Knicks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are currently conference leaders in the East, but they could lose that spot if their poor form persists. They have lost their last two games and could concede top seed if they lose their next game.

Although Butler is the key player, much of their success is due to the brilliance of Tyler Herro. The third-year guard is one of the top contenders for the Sixth Man of the Year, especially after bouncing back from a horrid display in the 2020-21 season.

Given Herro's performances and their offseason acquisitions, the Heat have a decent chance at making a deep run in the playoffs. They will undoubtedly want to better last year's performance where they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

In their last outing against the Golden State Warriors, there was an altercation between Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra. Their breakdown led to a loss against a Warriors team that was missing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

Robert Buchanan  @RobBuchananFOX On the post-game interview after their loss against the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler spoke about what led to the altercation between him, Haslem, and Spoelstra, per @BallsackSports On the post-game interview after their loss against the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler spoke about what led to the altercation between him, Haslem, and Spoelstra, per @BallsackSports. https://t.co/dmi7h0BeDv

Later tonight, the Heat will take on the New York Knicks, and fans are eager to know if Butler will be available to play.

What is Jimmy Butler's status for tonight's game against the New York Knicks?

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat celebrates with Bam Adebayo #13

According to the latest injury report released by the NBA, Butler is listed as "questionable" ahead of tonight's tie. He has been nursing an ankle sprain since March 16 but has missed only one game.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCP Here is the list of injuries/reasons:

Questionable: Jimmy Butler (Ankle), Tyler Herro (Knee), Caleb Martin (Knee), Duncan Robinson (Achilles), and P.J. Tucker (Knee)

Out: Kyle Guy (G-League), Victor Oladipo (Knee), Javonte Smart (G-League), and Gabe Vincent (Toe Contusion) Here is the list of injuries/reasons:Questionable: Jimmy Butler (Ankle), Tyler Herro (Knee), Caleb Martin (Knee), Duncan Robinson (Achilles), and P.J. Tucker (Knee)Out: Kyle Guy (G-League), Victor Oladipo (Knee), Javonte Smart (G-League), and Gabe Vincent (Toe Contusion) https://t.co/9qSdKqg2iV

There is a chance that the team might look to rest the six-time All-Star to keep him fresh for the postseason. However, they need a victory to retain their spot atop the Eastern Conference standings.

When will Jimmy Butler return?

Based on recent events, Butler is fit enough to play as the severity of the injury is nothing to get bothered over. Any decision to not play him will be more precautionary than anything else.

Although the team will keep an eye on him and perhaps regulate his minutes to avoid the risk of re-aggravating the injury, there is a great chance he will feature tonight.

How does Jimmy Butler's absence impact the Miami Heat?

The Heat have fared well without Butler this season, but his presence has always been a boost. His impact on both ends of the court is immense for the Heat's success.

In 50 games this season, Butler has averaged 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 46.9% from the field. His three-point shooting has been terrible (20.2%), the worst since his rookie season.

Edited by Parimal