Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on 6x All-Star's status (April 4)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is listed as available for their marquee Eastern Conference clash against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. This will be their fourth and final matchup, with the Heat leading the season series 2-1. The showdown will be part of the NBA's five-game lineup tonight.

The Heat validated their decision to acquire Terry Rozier at the trade deadline, as he spearheaded the team to a notable triumph against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Rozier's remarkable performance from beyond the arc, shooting 8-11, contributed to his impressive 34-point tally in the 109-99 home victory.

Miami has secured victories over the Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards and Knicks in successive matchups. With the team trailing the Indiana Pacers by just half a game for the sixth seed, a robust conclusion to the season could potentially propel them out of contention for the Play-In Tournament.

Just as the Sixers eagerly anticipated Joel Embiid's return, the Heat have been patiently awaiting Tyler Herro's recovery from a foot injury, yet he has not yet returned to action.

Jimmy Butler leads Miami's well-rounded offensive play, boasting an average of 21.0 points, along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. However, Butler's recent performances have been subdued, failing to surpass the 20-point mark in his last five outings.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Miami Heat's All-Star Jimmy Butler was grappling with a contusion on his right foot. Throughout this season, he has faced several setbacks and injuries, including calf, ankle and foot ailments, resulting in periods of absence from the court.

Notably, Butler didn't suit up for four games, citing personal reasons, as confirmed by his agent. Additionally, injuries to his foot and calf sidelined him for a total of 11 matchups.

Despite these sporadic appearances, the Miami Heat have sustained a commendable record of 13-9. This resilience is widely attributed to the adept leadership of coach Erik Spoelstra.

A confrontation between players from the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 23 escalated into a physical altercation, leading to disciplinary action from the NBA.

Several players faced suspensions as a consequence. Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic and Thomas Bryant were each issued one-game suspensions. Furthermore, Bryant received an additional penalty of a three-game suspension without pay.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat?

The highly anticipated Eastern Conference showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat is set to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Fans can catch the action locally on Bally Sports Sun for home coverage and NBC Sports Philadelphia for away coverage.

The game will also be accessible for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV. Additionally, viewers can enjoy access to NBA TV for a week-long free trial, which can subsequently be purchased as a subscription.