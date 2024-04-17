Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Heat forward's status in NBA Play-In clash (April 17)

The Miami Heat have listed forward Jimmy Butler as available for their upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The game marks the inaugural contest of the Eastern Conference between the seventh and eighth seeds to secure a playoff spot, with the seventh seed playing the New York Knicks in the first round.

Miami concluded its rollercoaster season with a flourish, securing consecutive victories over the Toronto Raptors, culminating in a triumphant 118-103 performance to cap off the regular season on Sunday. With a final record of 46-36, the Heat claimed the second spot in the Southeast Division, trailing the divisional leader, the Orlando Magic, by just a single game.

In their Sunday showdown against Toronto, Miami found itself tied after the first quarter and trailed by a slim margin with 7:01 remaining in the opening half. However, a formidable 33-11 surge propelled the Heat to a commanding 21-point advantage at halftime. They maintained their dominance in the second half, extending their lead to as much as 30 points and firmly keeping the Raptors at bay, never allowing them to come within 13 points en route to victory.

Despite connecting on just nine of 36 attempts from beyond the arc, Miami shot 52.9% from the field. Additionally, the team asserted its presence on the boards, outrebounding Toronto 46-41 throughout the game. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Thomas Bryant emerged as the leading scorers for the Heat, both contributing 18 points off the bench, with Bryant also securing 10 rebounds in the triumph.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler has been battling a contusion in his right foot. Throughout the season, he has encountered various setbacks and injuries, including calf, ankle and foot issues, resulting in a total of 22 intermittent absences from the court.

Notably, Butler missed four games due to personal reasons, as confirmed by his agent. Moreover, injuries to his foot and calf kept him out of action for a total of 11 outings.

On Feb. 23, a confrontation between players from the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans escalated into a physical altercation, prompting disciplinary measures from the NBA.

Consequently, several players received suspensions. Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic and Thomas Bryant each received one-game suspensions. Additionally, Bryant faced an extra penalty of a three-game suspension without pay.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Play-In game?

The highly anticipated Eastern Conference play-in clash featuring the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and the eighth-seeded Miami Heat is set to commence at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, with live streaming options accessible via NBA League Pass. Subscribers to NBA League Pass will also enjoy complimentary access to NBA TV for a week-long trial period.

