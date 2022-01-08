Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have had an impressive start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign. They sought to redeem themselves after they were swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 playoffs, and are doing a fine job so far.

The Heat had a stellar offseason and it showed in the early stages of the season. Unfortunately, the team has been ravaged by injuries, sidelining starters and role players, including Butler.

A five-game winning streak was an incredible way to close out 2021, but the team has not been that effective since the start of the new year. They have only won once so far this year in three outings.

The Heat will travel to The Valley to square off against the Phoenix Suns, and with 12 of their players on the injury list, a nod for Butler will be great news for the Heat fans.

What is Jimmy Butler's status for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns?

In the team's official injury report, Jimmy Butler is listed as "questionable" ahead of the game against the Phoenix Suns. Butler has missed 16 games for various reasons, including a tailbone injury, COVID-19 protocols, and most recently, a sprained ankle.

Haslem (not with team), Okpala (wrist), Chalmers (ineligible), Stauskas (ineligible) & Holman (ineligible) have all been ruled out. #MIAvsPHX INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) is listed as questionable to play in tomorrow's game vs the Suns.Haslem (not with team), Okpala (wrist), Chalmers (ineligible), Stauskas (ineligible) & Holman (ineligible) have all been ruled out. #MIAvsPHX INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) is listed as questionable to play in tomorrow's game vs the Suns.Haslem (not with team), Okpala (wrist), Chalmers (ineligible), Stauskas (ineligible) & Holman (ineligible) have all been ruled out.

Butler sustained the injury on Monday night in a 115-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors and missed the next game against the Portland Trail Blazers. While the game against the Suns is an important one, it might be wise to keep Butler on the sidelines to avoid re-aggravating his injury.

When will Jimmy Butler return?

As of right now, there is no official return date for Butler. It has been left to the medical team to assess the situation before he is cleared to play. However, one might imagine that his injury status of "questionable" will need to be changed before he features again for the Heat.

How does Jimmy Butler's absence impact the Miami Heat?

The 24-15 Heat are a heavily depleted side right now and need all the players they can get if they hope to stay in the top four of the Eastern Conference. Butler has been their best player offensively, and missing him for this many games will not bode well for the team.

#KyleLowry x #NBAAllStar The Heat are 10-6 in the 16 games without Jimmy Butler and 14-7 in the 21 without Bam Adebayo. The Heat are 10-6 in the 16 games without Jimmy Butler and 14-7 in the 21 without Bam Adebayo.#KyleLowry x #NBAAllStar https://t.co/gDqAo4PqZy

So far this season, the 32-year-old is averaging, 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 50% from the field. Without Butler, the Heat hold a 10-6 record but have won 15-of-27 with the four-time All-Star on the floor.

