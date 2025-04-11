Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (April 11)

Jimmy Butler doesn’t feature on the Golden State Warriors’ injury report for their penultimate game of the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. The designation means Butler should suit up barring unforeseen incidents in the lead up to tipoff.

Ad

This is a crucial game for the Warriors after losing two of the past three games. They had a shot at moving into the top three but now face the possibility of ending up in the play-in tournament. However, things are still in their own hands for now and wins in the final two games will see them move into the top six.

The Warriors are coming off of a tough 114-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Former Warrior Harrison Barnes hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap off a 38-23 fourth-quarter run for the Spurs to stun the Warriors.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmy Butler had a good night, scoring 28 points on 5-of-8 shooting as he converted 16 of his 17 free-throw attempts. However, that wasn’t enough to stop the comeback win for San Antonio.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Butler should play, the Warriors are sweating it out over the fitness of Quinten Post and Gary Payton II. Both are listed as questionable, as Payton is dealing with a knee injury, while Post is down with an illness.

Ad

How has Jimmy Butler fared against the Portland Trail Blazers?

Jimmy Butler has faced the Portland Trail Blazers 21 times in the regular season. He has a 11-10 record in those games during his time with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Warriors. He averaged 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists in those games.

In his most recent game against Portland on March 10, Butler had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals as Golden State won 130-120.

Ad

How and where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EDT on Friday at Moda Center. The game will be broadcast locally on KUNP / KATU 2.2 and NBCSBA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.