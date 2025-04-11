Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (April 11)

Jimmy Butler doesn’t feature on the Golden State Warriors’ injury report for their penultimate game of the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. The designation means Butler should suit up barring unforeseen incidents in the lead up to tipoff.
This is a crucial game for the Warriors after losing two of the past three games. They had a shot at moving into the top three but now face the possibility of ending up in the play-in tournament. However, things are still in their own hands for now and wins in the final two games will see them move into the top six.
The Warriors are coming off of a tough 114-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Former Warrior Harrison Barnes hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap off a 38-23 fourth-quarter run for the Spurs to stun the Warriors.
Jimmy Butler had a good night, scoring 28 points on 5-of-8 shooting as he converted 16 of his 17 free-throw attempts. However, that wasn’t enough to stop the comeback win for San Antonio.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
While Butler should play, the Warriors are sweating it out over the fitness of Quinten Post and Gary Payton II. Both are listed as questionable, as Payton is dealing with a knee injury, while Post is down with an illness.
How has Jimmy Butler fared against the Portland Trail Blazers?
Jimmy Butler has faced the Portland Trail Blazers 21 times in the regular season. He has a 11-10 record in those games during his time with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Warriors. He averaged 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists in those games.
In his most recent game against Portland on March 10, Butler had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals as Golden State won 130-120.
How and where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers?
The Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EDT on Friday at Moda Center. The game will be broadcast locally on KUNP / KATU 2.2 and NBCSBA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.