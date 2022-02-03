Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are doing an admirable job this season. They have been hampered by injuries all season long, but they still have a chance for the number one spot in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are currently a game behind the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the East.

Butler has missed 19 games this season due to various injuries. He most recently missed a game against the Boston Celtics last January 31st with a sore toe. The same can be said for their other top players such as Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry.

The Heat enter the game tonight against the San Antonio Spurs with a record of 32-20. They have lost three games in a row and are currently in a rut in their past 10 games, going just 5-5. Miami will have their hands full since their next four games are on the road.

"Jimmy Buckets" returned in the Heat's 110-106 loss to the Toronto Raptors last Tuesday. He had a near triple-double with 16 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists, but was just 3-for-10 from the field. Butler also missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc.

What is Jimmy Butler's status for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs?

The Miami Heat have listed Jimmy Butler as questionable for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler is still nursing an irritation in his left big toe that caused him to miss a game at the end of January.

With Butler playing 40 minutes against the Toronto Raptors, the Heat could decide to rest him up and be healthier in the latter part of their four-game road trip. Butler also had a day to rest up his big toe, so there's still a chance for him to suit up in San Antonio.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT #MIAvsSAS UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Jimmy Butler (toe), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Caleb Martin (Achilles soreness) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s game vs the Spurs. #MIAvsSAS UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Jimmy Butler (toe), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Caleb Martin (Achilles soreness) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s game vs the Spurs.

In addition to Butler, the Heat have seven other players on their injury list for tonight's game. Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and P.J. Tucker are all questionable, while Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven are all listed as out.

When will Jimmy Butler return?

Butler is considered day-to-day by the Miami Heat. He won't be out for long if he misses the game against the San Antonio Spurs. There's also a chance for the five-time NBA All-Star to play tonight.

How does Jimmy Butler's absence impact the Miami Heat?

The Miami Heat will always miss their best player if he's not available to play. However, the Heat have made it easier this season despite Butler's 19-game absence this season. They are 12-7 without Butler as head coach Erik Spoelstra always finds a way to motivate players on the deep end of their roster.

