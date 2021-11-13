Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat started the 2021-22 NBA season on an incredible note, winning six of their first seven games by comfortable margins but are starting to cool off. They will be looking to end their three-game losing streak as they head to Utah for their fourth game of a five-game road trip.

As a team, the Heat are ranked fourth in offensive rating and 7th in defensive rating, thanks to the efforts of Jimmy Butler on both ends of the floor. It is also worth noting that those are solid positions for a team that finished the 2020-21 season ranked 18th in offensive rating.

Fatigue is starting to play a role in their productivity as the fixtures are starting to come thick and fast. Although they are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, it is not the start Erik Spoelstra hoped for coming into the season, especially with their high-profile acquisitions in the offseason.

The Miami Heat last won a game at FTX Arena against the Utah Jazz and will be hoping for a repeat performance despite being away from home. Jimmy Butler will undoubtedly play a significant role in the fixture but will the reigning steel champion be available for selection?

What is Jimmy Butler's status for tonight's game against Utah Jazz?

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz is defended by Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has been listed as questionable in the latest injury report released by the league. Butler last played in the Heat's 117-120 loss to the LA Lakers, where he went to the locker room after twelve minutes of play and did not return due to a sprained right ankle. The Heat's small forward played the entire first quarter and registered seven points, two steals and an assist.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Jimmy Butler (ankle) is upgraded to questionable by Miami for Saturday’s game against Utah. Markieff Morris (whiplash) remains out. Jimmy Butler (ankle) is upgraded to questionable by Miami for Saturday’s game against Utah. Markieff Morris (whiplash) remains out.

The last time Spoelstra commented on Jimmy Butler's injury, his response wasn't positive.

"We'll just have to wait and see tomorrow."

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Erik Spoelstra did not have much on Jimmy Butler's ankle. "We'll just have to wait and see tomorrow," Spoelstra said.



The Heat is right back at it against the Clippers on Thursday night. Erik Spoelstra did not have much on Jimmy Butler's ankle. "We'll just have to wait and see tomorrow," Spoelstra said.The Heat is right back at it against the Clippers on Thursday night.

Jimmy Butler sat out the team's last outing against the LA Clippers and will be itching to get back on the floor. The Heat need to get back to winning ways, and Butler is the perfect candidate to lead the charge. However, it would be unwise to play him too soon and risk re-aggravating the injury, seeing as there's still plenty of basketball to play this season.

Nonetheless, being upgraded to questionable in the injury report is good news for the Heat fans. Jimmy Butler might suit up for tonight's game but might play limited minutes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other players who will be unavailable for the Heat include Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (quadriceps).

Edited by Arnav Kholkar