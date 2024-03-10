Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on Heat's 6x All-Star's status (March 10)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is listed as available and will play against the Washington Wizards on Sunday for the third game of their season series, with the Heat leading 2-0.

Miami is coming off consecutive losses in their West Coast trip to the Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder on back-to-back nights. This snapped their two-game-winning streak at home against the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons.

The Heat have gone 2-3 in their last five games and 5-3 since the All-Star break, missing just one game against the Sacramento Kings, despite winning 121-110.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Butler has been sidelined for 15 games this season, grappling with injuries to his ankle, foot and calf. Additionally, personal matters led him to sit out another four comtesrs.

Notably, his calf and foot issues resulted in an 11-game absence. Despite Butler's absence, the Heat have gone 12-7.

Under Erik Spoelstra's adept leadership, the team has successfully navigated these challenges, remaining competitive despite their injury setbacks.

During their matchup on Feb. 23, players from the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans were involved in an altercation that escalated into a brawl.

Expand Tweet

As a consequence, the NBA handed down suspensions: Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Thomas Bryant of the Heat received one-game suspensions, but Bryant faced an additional penalty, getting suspended for three games without pay.

Jimmy Butler stats vs. Washington Wizards

Heat's All-Star has appeared in 35 games against the Washington Wizards, going 19-16.

He has averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 45.4% shooting, including 30.0% from beyond the arc on 2.3 attempts and 81.0% from the free throw line on 6.9 attempts.

In his last five outings, he has averaged 23.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 58.0% from the field, including 40.0% from the 3-point line and 81.4% from the free throw line.

The six-time All-Star is pivotal for the Miami Heat's quest to rediscover their winning form, given his significant contribution on both ends of the court and leadership qualities.

In the absence of Tyler Herro, the team heavily relies on Jimmy Butler's his scoring prowess, expecting him to make a substantial impact from the outset.

How to watch Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat?

The game between the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat will be aired locally on Bally Sports Sun and MNMT for home and away coverage, respectively.

The game begins at 6 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week and can be purchased as a subscription.