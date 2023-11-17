Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? Latest injury report from the Philadelphia 76ers (Nov. 17)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers begin their road trip with a game against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. The matchup is their third game in the group stages of the NBA In-Season tournament. The Sixers are 1-1 in the tournament so far, while the Hawks are 1-0. A win for the 76ers tonight would see them grab the second spot in the East Group A.

The 76ers snapped their eight-game win streak against the Indiana Pacers and are now on a two-game losing skid. They lost to their rivals, Boston Celtics, in their last outing as Embiid was held to just 20 points. Nevertheless, they are still second in the East with an 8-3 record, while the Hawks are seventh in the conference with a 6-5 record.

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tonight's game due to soreness in his left hip. He hasn't missed a game this season and is expected to lace up tonight as well, as it is a group-stage game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Nicolas Batum continues to be out due to personal reasons, and Kelly Oubre Jr. is still recovering from his car accident. Batum has missed the team's last two games, and there is no update on his return. Oubre Jr. has been released from the hospital and is working closely with the team. He has resumed light physical activity, but his return timeline is still undetermined.

Additionally, Terquavion Smith, Javonte Smart and Ricky Council IV are all sent to the G League on assignment.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are entering this matchup with a nearly clean injury report. The only players sidelined are rookies who come off the bench, such as Kobe Bufkin and Mouhamed Gueye.

How to watch Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Atlanta Hawks?

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers guards Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

The In-Season Tournament game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The tickets for the game are on sale for as low as $31, as per Vivid Seats.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 PM Eastern Time. It will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Southeast Atlanta for the Hawks and NBC Sports Philadelphia for the Sixers. International viewers and fans without local cable can live-stream the game with the NBA League Pass.

One can also tune in to the radio to the channel SiriusXM, WZGC and 97.5 The Fanatic to listen to the broadcast of the game.

NBA Fans in India cannot watch the game on Jio Cinema and will have to watch Joel Embiid in action on the NBA League Pass.

Poll : Who will win? Philadelphia Atlanta 0 votes