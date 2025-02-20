Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest injury update on 76ers superstar (Feb. 20)

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers host the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics on Thursday in their first post-All-Star break contest. The oft-injured 2023 MVP appears up for the challenge, as he has been cleared to play in his floundering squad's critical matchup.

Embiid has been limited to 17 appearances this season due to face, foot and knee injuries. When healthy, Philly has been cautious with the big man, routinely resting him on the second leg of back-to-backs due to left knee injury management.

That was the case during the Sixers' 100-96 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 12, their fifth consecutive defeat. With the disappointing showing, they entered the break positioned 11th in the Eastern Conference (20-34).

However, Philly is only one and a half games behind the 10th-placed Chicago Bulls (22-33) for the East's final play-in spot. So, the veteran squad should have plenty of motivation over its final 28 outings.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, a showdown against Boston (39-16), the NBA's third-best team record-wise, could be a tough avenue for them to get back on track.

How have the Sixers fared with Joel Embiid this season?

While Joel Embiid's appearances have been few and far between, Philly has struggled to stay afloat whenever he is active, going 8-9. Nevertheless, that is a stark improvement upon its 12-25 record with the seven-time All-Star sidelined.

The Sixers are 1-1 in their season series against Boston. They secured a 118-114 road victory on Dec. 25, with Embiid and his co-star Tyrese Maxey combining for 60 points.

Philly followed that up by falling 118-110 at home on Feb. 2 in Embiid's absence. The Celtics overcame a 26-point second-half deficit, led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum's game-high 35 points.

Across 17 contests, Embiid is averaging 24.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers per game, shooting 45.4%.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers game details

Thursday's tilt between the Celtics and Sixers tips off at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It airs on TNT and truTV, and can also be streamed on Max.

