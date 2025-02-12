Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? A look at 76ers star's availability (Feb. 12)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are headed to Brooklyn on Wednesday, looking to snap their four-game losing streak against the Nets. However, Embiid's availability is uncertain ahead of the All-Star break.

After the Sixers' Tuesday night matchup, Embiid hinted at the possibility of being sidelined for the second game of a back-to-back.

“Joel Embiid said he isn’t sure if he’ll play tomorrow in Brooklyn on the second night of a B2B. He said it depends on how his knee feels after tonight’s game,” USA Today’s Ky Carlin reported on X.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The 7-footer had a night to forget against the Toronto Raptors. The 2023 MVP found himself on the receiving end of boos from the home crowd after a costly mistake.

With the Sixers trailing 105-103 in the final moments, Embiid had a golden opportunity to give his team the lead. Standing wide open at the 3-point line with 11 seconds left, he hesitated and opted to drive instead of attempting a potential game-winning shot. The decision backfired, as Philadelphia lost the game.

Joel Embiid gets compared with Ben Simmons for his blunder

During the 2021 playoffs, Ben Simmons faced relentless trolling for passing up a wide-open layup, which led to intense criticism from Philly fans. The backlash was so severe that it eventually pushed him out of the city.

After his performance on Tuesday night, Embiid is experiencing similar hostile treatment on social media.

“That’s like the Ben Simmons pass vs. dunk,” @scbaldwin wrote.

Expand Tweet

“I know it’s not a pressure situation or a Game 7 like how they got on Ben Simmons but Embiid, I wonder when or if 76ers fans will turn on him?,” @greatsince1986 wondered.

Expand Tweet

“How does this guy go from MVP to Ben Simmons in 1.5 seasons,” another fan trolled Embiid.

“Joel Embiid just pulled a Ben Simmons,” @TheHoopsAlerts wrote.

“Joel Embiid is on his Ben Simmons arc right now,” @PensareBBall wrote.

“Ben Simmons taught Embiid this move,” @BretonPicks trolled JoJo.

Despite the disappointing end to the night, Embiid lodged 27 points, 12 rebounds and four rebounds in nearly 38 minutes of action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.