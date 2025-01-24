Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest injury update on 76ers superstar (Jan. 24) 

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers from Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. Philadelphia is coming off a three-game road trip, looking to snap a seven-game losing streak versus the Eastern Conference's best team.

The Cavaliers are on the second stop of a mini two-game road trip, looking to bounce back after suffering a 109-108 loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Through 43 games, the Cavaliers boast a league-best 36-7 record on the season, looking to continue their winning ways versus a Philadelphia squad on Friday.

Injuries will play a crucial role for both sides on Friday night, as Cleveland and Philadelphia will each be without key players for the contest. 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is slated to miss his 10th consecutive game due to knee injury management, having already been ruled out on the team's injury report.

Here is a more in-depth look at Joel Embiid's injury and the team's injury report ahead of Friday's contest.

Joel Embiid headlines long list of injured 76ers

Joel Embiid will miss his 30th game of the season after being ruled out versus the Cavaliers on Friday. The 2022-23 NBA Most Valuable Player has appeared in just 13 games this season, last suiting up on Jan. 4 in Philadelphia's 123-94 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

In 28 minutes of action, Embiid notched 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on 8-of-16 shooting, connecting on two of his three 3-point attempts. During this matchup, Embiid reaggravated his knee injury, causing him to miss each of the next 10 games. He is set to be re-evaluated in the coming days.

Embiid joins four 76ers teammates who have each been ruled out against Cleveland. Kyle Lowry, KJ Martin, Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin will each miss Friday's contest.

The Cavaliers will also be down several key players, as Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Luke Travers have all been ruled out versus the 76ers. Cleveland's sixth man Caris LeVert has been listed as a game-time decision ahead of tip-off.

