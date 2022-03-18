Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stands as the league's scoring leader with an average of 29.9 points in 56 appearances made. He is closely followed by Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.8) and LA Lakers talisman LeBron James (29.4).

His name has been discussed in several quarters that borderline on him being the best player in the league. A strong contender for the 2022 NBA MVP award, alongside Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Giannis. The Cameroonian has over time solidified himself as the key man for the 76ers, leading them to the playoffs every year in the past four years.

NBA scoring leader Joel Embiid says he has taken his game to a higher level this season, but to win Most Valuable Player, the 7-footer will have to beat out second-best scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo

With an almost certain playoff entry this postseason, the 76ers are one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. This can be attributed to the amazing performances and efforts from Joel Embiid as he constantly carries the team night after night.

What's Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks?

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball past Zach LaVine #8, Tristan Thompson #3, DeMar DeRozan #11 and Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center on March 7, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bulls 121-106.

The Philadelphia 76ers has listed their big man Joel Embiid as questionable for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. He is said to be riddled with soreness on his back, which might see him on the sidelines in tonight's game.

#Sixers center Joel Embiid (back soreness) is questionable tonight vs. #Mavs. Dallas' Reggie Bullock (personal reasons), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (fractured right fifth finger) are out while Chris Marquese (right knee soreness) is questionable.

In their previous head-to-head with the Mavericks, the 76ers suffered a loss at the American Airline Center by a 9-point differential. The Mavs will be looking to make it a double over the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. And with Embiid's availability being questionable, Luka Doncic and the lads will be hoping to deal teh 76ers a huge blow on their home turf.

Doc Rivers might have JoJo suit up for tonight's game in an attempt to build team chemistry and momentum for the playoffs, with only 14 games left till the end of the regular season. The Embiid and James Harden combo has been a breath of fresh air for the 76ers and they might be on display again tonight.

