Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on 76ers superstar's status (Feb. 4)

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in their first of two matchups this season. The superstar big man is considered questionable to return to his team's lineup following a 15-game absence due to left knee injury management.

Amid the Sixers' injury-plagued campaign, Embiid has been limited to 13 outings, last suiting up on Jan. 4. However, the 2023 MVP's injured knee, which he had surgically repaired last February, has reportedly "responded well to treatment."

According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, Embiid completed an on-court workout on Saturday, leaving Sixers coach Nick Nurse optimistic about him returning soon. The 7-footer reportedly followed that up by participating in Monday's practice, garnering a questionable designation entering Tuesday.

In addition to Embiid's prolonged sideline stint, veteran big man Andre Drummond has missed six consecutive contests due to a left toe injury. Their absences have left Philly undersized, with forward Guerschon Yabusele embracing a small-ball center role.

Despite the 6-foot-8 player's respectable production, the Sixers have dropped two straight games, most recently falling 118-110 during Sunday's home matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Nevertheless, Philly (19-29) trails the Chicago Bulls (21-29) by only one game in the race for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot. Thus, Embiid's imminent return would likely go a long way toward the veteran squad cementing its play-in status.

How have the Sixers fared with and without Joel Embiid this season?

While the Sixers got off to what many considered a disastrous start, they have played winning basketball with Joel Embiid available.

Through 13 outings with the seven-time All-Star, they have gone 7-6. In contrast, they are just 12-23 with him sidelined.

Embiid seemingly hasn't looked like himself on several occasions, appearing bogged down by injuries. Nevertheless, he has stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.2 3-pointers per game, shooting 45.2%.

So, if Embiid gets his legs under him and returns close to full strength, Philly could position itself as an East dark horse.

How to watch Mavericks vs Sixers?

Tuesday's tilt between Dallas and Philly tips off at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The contest will be broadcast on NBCS-PH+ and KFAA. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

