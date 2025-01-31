Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on 76ers superstar's status

The Philadelphia 76ers will be undermanned when they face the Denver Nuggets on Friday (Jan. 31, 2025), as Joel Embiid isn't playing. With Embiid ruled out of the Sixers-Nuggets game, the 2023 MVP will miss his 13th straight contest since Jan. 6.

Initially, Embiid was sidelined due to a left foot sprain, but it was later announced that there was swelling on his left knee. The knee injury appears to be the main reason why he will be out against the Nuggets on Friday.

Joel Embiid has only played 13 games this season. The longest period he has played for was in December when he was available for four games between Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, averaging 26.3 points on 49.2/50.0/91.9% shooting splits.

Meanwhile, his current absence, which will be 14 games on Friday, is the longest consecutive amount of games he hasn't played this season.

Embiid joins a number of other Sixers players who won't suit up against Denver. Nine-time All-Star Paul George is listed as out due to an injury to a finger on his left hand. KJ Martin (foot), Caleb Martin (hip) and Andre Drummond (toe) are also out.

Despite dealing with numerous injuries, the Sixers are entering Friday's game on a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have lost their last three games.

Joel Embiid has put up All-Star worthy performances when he's played this season

In 13 games Joel Embiid has suited up in this year, he has shown flashes of what made him an MVP in 2023, averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 boards, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks. That includes a season-high 37 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 30. In fact, that wasn't the only 30-point game Embiid has logged this season.

He dropped 35 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 20. He missed seven straight games after that, but when he returned to action on Dec. 8, he registered a 31-point and 12-rebound double-double. On Dec. 20 against the Charlotte Hornets, he registered 34 points.

On Dec. 28, Embiid once again broke past the 30-point threshold by scoring 32 against the Utah Jazz.

In Joel Embiid's absence, guard Tyrese Maxey has been a consistent force in trying to keep the Sixers afloat. In 39 appearances this season, Maxey has put up 27.1 ppg on 43.8/33.7/87.1% shooting splits. He has also put up 3.5 rpg, 6.0 apg and 1.9 steals.

However, Maxey was snubbed from this year's All-Star lineup despite his stellar numbers.

