Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Miami Heat? | 2021-22 NBA Season 

The Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers are all set to take on the Miami Heat tonight as the two Eastern Conference powerhouses clash for supremacy in the east.

The 76ers come into this game on the back of two defeats in their last three games against the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat come into this game having won two of their last three games beating the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls.

StatMuse @statmuse Joel Embiid tonight:



43 PTS

15 REB

7 AST

15-20 FG

12-14 FT



It's his fourth 40/15/5 game of his career, the most in Sixers franchise history by anyone not named Wilt Chamberlain.

Philadelphia currently find themselves sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 15-13 record, having won nine of the 16 games on the road, while the Miami Heat are just a game ahead of the 76ers with a 16-12 record and losing six of their last 10 games.

Superstar Joel Embiid has been a man on a mission this season for the Philadelphia-based franchise during the absence of fellow teammate Ben Simmons. The 76ers indifferent start to the season has been mainly blamed on Joel Embiid despite the big man averaging 24.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting over 38% from beyond the arc.

What is Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game against the Miami Heat?

Philadelphia 76ers talisman Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable for the clash against the Miami Heat. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Joel Embiid has rib soreness and could miss the game against the Miami Heat tonight.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers #Sixers center Joel Embiid (rib soreness) & shooting guard Seth Curry (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #MiamiHeat . The Heat will have 5 players out, including Jimmy Butler (tailbone contusion) & Bam Adebayo (thumb injury right). #Sixers center Joel Embiid (rib soreness) & shooting guard Seth Curry (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #MiamiHeat. The Heat will have 5 players out, including Jimmy Butler (tailbone contusion) & Bam Adebayo (thumb injury right).

When will Joel Embiid return?

Joel Embiid vs the Chicago Bulls

While there isn't a clear timeline for Joel Embiid's return, the superstar did take part in shooting practice this morning for the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid was seen taking jumpshots at the 76ers' facility this morning but it remains to be seen if he will take any part in the game vs. the Miami Heat.

Joel Embiid has only played 17 games this season and was seen stretching his abdomen in the game against the Utah Jazz last week as that is another issue that seems to be bothering the big man. It almost seems likely that Embiid's involvement will be a game-time decision.

How does Joel Embiid's absence impact the 76ers?

Joel Embiid is, without question, the best player of the Philadelphia 76ers. Without the service of Ben Simmons, the onus would be even more on his shoulders as he strides to take the 76ers to the promise-land of winning a championship.

The 27 year old and his ability to space the floor while being one of the most dominant big men in the game provides the 76ers with so much threat offensively. While the 76ers do have a readymade replacement in Andre Drummond, if Embiid does miss the game, Drummond does not possess the perimeter threat Embiid carries.

Defensively, Embiid is one of the best players in the league. While the 76ers find themselves 21st in the league in terms of defensive rating, Embiid has often done very well in guarding the opposition big man.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar