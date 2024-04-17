Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on former MVP's status for NBA Play-In (April 17)

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed their center Joel Embiid as questionable for the marquee Eastern Conference Play-In matchup against the ninth-seeded Miami Heat on Wednesday.

While not exactly groundbreaking, there's a discernible shift in the Philadelphia 76ers' gameplay when the reigning NBA MVP takes to the court. The question of whether Embiid will be available at home for Wednesday's NBA play-in round clash against the Miami Heat is still up in the air.

Embiid showcased his prowess in Miami on Apr. 4. The seven-time All-Star delivered with 29 points, propelling Philadelphia to a 109-105 triumph over the Heat.

A repeat performance could solidify the 76ers' claim to the Eastern Conference's seventh seed, positioning them for a first-round showdown against the second-seeded New York Knicks.

The team that falls short in Wednesday's matchup will face an elimination showdown on Friday against the Chicago Bulls or the Atlanta Hawks, vying for the eighth seed and the opportunity to take on the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid sustained a left knee tweak during the 76ers' recent 125-113 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday. Tge injury came in only his fifth game back after a two-month absence due to a torn meniscus.

Despite his impressive averages of 34.7 points and 11.0 rebounds across 39 games, Embiid opted to sit out Sunday's season's final game against the Brooklyn Nets, a precautionary measure according to the team.

Following a month-long break, Embiid, aged 30, underwent surgery on Feb. 6 to rectify a meniscus injury in his left knee.

His remarkable season took a hit during Philadelphia's 119-107 defeat to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Jan. 30. The setback occurred when forward Jonathan Kuminga inadvertently landed on Embiid's left leg amidst a scramble for a loose ball.

Joel Embiid stats vs Miami Heat

Joel Embiid has appeared in 18 games against the Miami Heat, going 8-10. He has averaged 23.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists with 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks on 50.3% shooting, including 34.8% from beyond the arc and 83.7% from the free-throw line.

How to watch Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Play-In game?

The marquee Eastern Conference Play-In matchup between the seventh-seed Philadelphia 76ers and the eighth-seed Miami Heat will tip off at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, including live streaming options available on NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

