Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Miami Heat | NBA Playoffs 2022

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are getting ready for their Game 3 matchup against the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a disappointing 119-103 loss to the Heat earlier this week in Game 2.

Miami currently has a 2-0 lead in the series. The Sixers will need to take care of business in Game 3 if they want to prevent themselves from a daunting 3-0 deficit.

Miami was one of the most impressive teams in the NBA throughout the regular season, including their recent showing in the playoffs. If the 76ers want a chance to regain some momentum in this series, they will need to be at their best in Game 3.

When the Philadelphia 76ers are at their best, it's been due to the outstanding play of Embiid. The versatile big man has missed the opening games of the series dealing with a concussion and a torn ligament in his thumb.

Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful for tonight's game against the Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful for tonight's game.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful for Friday night's game against the Miami Heat. Embiid has been dealing with a concussion and a right orbital fracture, but the team announced he has cleared concussion protocols.

Although Embiid has been listed as doubtful, reports have suggested that Embiid has participated in the team's shoot around. There could be an update throughout the day as Embiid attempts to return to the court.

Game 3 has become a must-win situation for the Philadelphia 76ers, who have been overpowered without Embiid. Even if Embiid isn't at full strength, his return would give the 76ers a huge boost on both ends.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid cleared concussion protocol and participated in today's shootaround, but he remains out tonight in Game 3 against the Miami Heat.

Embiid was especially outstanding in Philadelphia's opening-round series against the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 52.0% from the field.

The 76ers doing everything in their power to extend their season as long as possible. However, Embiid's status for Game 3 will continue to be worth monitoring throughout the day.

If Embiid isn't able to play, the Sixers will need sensational performances from James Harden and Tobias Harris, as well as rising star Tyrese Maxey.

