Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on Philadelphia's center's status for Game 5 (April 30)

Joel Embiid is listed as available to play for 76ers on Tuesday. He earlier displayed no signs of being limited by his knee problem and was expected to participate fully in Game 5 on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia 76ers, returning home trailing 2-0 in the seven-game series, aimed to even the series with two victories on their home court. However, the New York Knicks disrupted those plans on Sunday, beating the Sixers 97-92 in Philadelphia. The loss leaves the 76ers trailing 3-1 and on the brink of elimination.

The Sixers were ahead by 10 points at the end of the first quarter and seemed in control, especially with the Knicks missing center Mitchell Robinson.

However, the Knicks persisted, taking the lead in the third quarter and eventually securing victory. After seeing their double-digit lead disappear while Joel Embiid was off the court in the first half, the Sixers were compelled to keep Embiid in for the entire second half.

Despite Embiid's efforts, it wasn't enough for the Sixers, who find themselves in a do-or-die situation. Embiid ended the game with 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, all while playing on his surgically repaired knee.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid, already managing a left knee issue during the 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series between the 76ers and Knicks, faced an additional challenge in Game 2 with a possible eye injury.

Embiid was struck near his eye by teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. during a rebound attempt, after which he had difficulty closing his left eye. Slow-motion replays captured the 76ers star examining the problem, which may be related to a nerve issue.

Sports doctor Brian Sutterer suggests that Joel Embiid may have sustained nerve damage or an injury. His assessment came after noticing that the Sixers center had no wrinkles over his left eye and is reportedly dealing with a condition called Bell's Palsy.

He disclosed that Embiid's symptoms had started a day or two before the Apr. 17 NBA playoff play-in game against the Miami Heat.

Possibly to avoid scrutiny for his condition, Embiid had taken to wearing sunglasses and keeping his head down during interviews throughout the week leading up to his disclosure on Thursday night.

At the time when his Bell’s palsy symptoms appeared, the reigning NBA MVP was also suffering from a severe migraine headache.

