Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on reigning MVP's status (April 7)

The Philadelphia 76ers will play on the second set of their back-to-back and will have Joel Embiid in the lineup. They will play their second and final game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, as part of the NBA's 13-game lineup.

The 76ers have encountered difficulties maintaining their standing in the Eastern Conference. Before Joel Embiid was sidelined due to a meniscus injury, he appeared primed to guide Philadelphia to another prominent seed and potentially secure a second consecutive league MVP title.

In Embiid's absence, the 76ers struggled, managing just a 16-18 record and currently occupying the 8th spot. However, since his return, they've secured three victories.

With a relatively lenient schedule remaining, there's still a slim possibility for them to avoid the play-in scenario, although it would require assistance from other teams. Nonetheless, this situation allows Embiid to gain some game rhythm ahead of the playoffs.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

After a month-long hiatus, the 30-year-old Embiid underwent surgery on February 6 to address a meniscus injury in his left knee.

In Philadelphia's 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on January 30, Embiid's outstanding season faced a setback when forward Jonathan Kuminga accidentally landed on his left leg during a scramble for a loose ball.

Since returning from an eight-week hiatus, Embiid has played in two games, both of which Philadelphia won. During these games, Embiid has averaged 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists while playing 31.0 minutes.

Joel Embiid stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Joel Embiid has appeared in 12 games against the San Antonio Spurs, going 10-2. He has averaged 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists, with 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks on 51.5% shooting from the field, including 25.0% from beyond the arc and 81.8% from the free-throw line on 10.1 attempts.

In their inaugural matchup this season, Embiid achieved a career milestone by setting personal bests in both points and rebounds. He had 70 points, 18 rebounds and five assists.

The 29-year-old's remarkable scoring spree shattered the Sixers franchise record for points in a game, previously held by NBA icon Wilt Chamberlain with 68.

Embiid, shooting 24 of 41 from the field and converting 21 of 23 free throws, credited his team for positioning him to make history.