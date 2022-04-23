Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Joel Embiid has been listed as available for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are a win away from reaching the next round of the playoffs. Embiid has been a key factor to the 76ers success, putting up MVP performances night after night.

The Toronto Raptors are yet to get a win, with the 76ers having a 3-0 lead over the Raptors. In their last outing on the road at the Scotiabank Arena, the 76ers clinched an overtime victory with Embiid posting a clutch three-pointer to seal the win.

The 76ers joined the Golden State Warriors as the only teams to go up 3-0 in the first-round. It is expected that the 76ers will seal a clean sweep tonight.

However, the Raptors will surely put up a fight in their second home game with their supporters firmly behind them.

The 2022 scoring champion has averaged 27.7 points per game in the playoffs, having scored 19, 31 and 33 points, respectively. He leads the 76ers with 83 points scored in the playoffs, with Tyrese Maxey closely behind with 80 points.

Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors

Joel Embiid No. 21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after scoring during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors.

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed their big man Joel Embiid as available for tonight's game. Embiid suffered an injury to his right thumb, but he is said to be determined to play through it.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania There is fear that Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to continue playing through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Embiid will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers‘ medical staff. There is fear that Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to continue playing through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Embiid will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers‘ medical staff.

So it comes as no surprise that he will be available for the 76ers as they look to finish off the series. The 76ers will be without Matisse Thybulle as he is ineligible to play in Canada due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

A lot is expected from the Raptors coming into Game 4 as they are yet to win a game in the series. The Raptors are expected to put up a strong fight and possibly steal a win.

