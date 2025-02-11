Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? Latest injury update on 76ers superstar (Feb. 11)

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday because of injury management. Embiid has not played in both legs of back-to-backs throughout the season as he manages a left knee injury.

The Sixers are slated to travel to face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, so Embiid will likely play just one of the two games. More clarity on the former MVP’s status should be available prior to tip-off.

Embiid has played in 16 games this season, with averages of 24.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks. He is shooting a career-low 45.6% from the floor, including 34.4% from beyond the arc.

He last played the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, when Philly lost 135-127. Embiid had 27 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He also had 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block.

Joel Embiid hints at needing further surgery to fix left knee

Joel Embiid spoke to ESPN’s Lisa Salters on Sunday and said that he might require another surgery before being back to his normal self. He said, referring to his meniscus injury from last season, via New York Post:

“It is what it is, just talking about it and dealing with it almost a full year after when the injury first occurred, it’s been frustrating.”

Salters added:

“He said he thinks it will likely take another surgery and a long recovery period, something he didn’t have after the initial injury last February.”

Joel Embiid and the Sixers are in the midst of a frustrating season as injuries continue to hamper their push for a playoff spot. They are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 20-32 record. They have lost three straight games and are 5-5 over the past 10.

How and where to watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The Toronto Raptors vs. The Philadelphia 76ers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Local broadcast of the game will be provided by NBC Sports Philadelphia and TSN.

Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV. Both require active paid subscriptions and can be subject to local blackouts.

