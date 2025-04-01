Is Josh Giddey playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? Latest on Bulls star guard's status (April 1)

Josh Giddey is available to play for the Chicago Bulls' matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Giddey had suited up for the Bulls' last game against his former team, the OKC Thunder, on Monday, which ended in a 145-117 road loss for Chicago. He played over 27 minutes, leading the Bulls' losing effort with a double-double performance of 15 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and a steal.

What happened to Josh Giddey?

Josh Giddey was previously listed as questionable for the Bulls matchup against the Thunder due to right hip soreness and injury management. However, he was cleared to play following the morning shootaround ahead of the contest.

The Bulls star seems to have recovered from the issue and is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Chicago's second matchup of back-to-back nights.

Josh Giddey stats vs Toronto Raptors

Josh Giddey has played nine games against the Toronto Raptors in his career and has won seven of them. He averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists across the games.

Tuesday's matchup will be the Bulls and Giddey's fourth and final encounter against the Raptors this season. The 6-foot-8 guard averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks as the Bulls secured a 3-0 record against the Raptors in their ongoing season series.

Across the 65 games he's played so far in his debut season with the Bulls, Josh Giddey is averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.4% from the field, including 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Ahead of the upcoming matchup, the Chicago Bulls are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 33-42 record and have won six of their last 10 outings. They are on a two-game losing streak following their loss against the OKC Thunder on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are right behind them, standing 11th in the East with a 28-47 record. They have won six of their last 10 matchups and are on a four-game winning streak following their 127-109 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls?

The Raptors-Bulls matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center in Chicago. It will be televised locally on CHSN and TSN and can also be streamed live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

