Is Jrue Holiday a buyout candidate? Examining top 5 landing spots if Blazers move on from $135M guard

Jrue Holiday finds himself in unfamiliar territory after he was traded by the Boston Celtics to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons. Holiday has been a valuable player for playoff squads in the past few years, far from what is expected to be his role with a young Trail Blazers squad.

Holiday is seen to be a buyout candidate with several teams rumored to pursue him if the Trail Blazers part ways with the two-time NBA champion.

Here are five potential landing spots for Holiday, who is set to earn $32.4 million as part of his four-year $135 million contract, according to Spotrac.

Examining top 5 landing spots if Blazers move on from $135M guard

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are longing for a secondary option alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo after they waived Damian Lillard. If Holiday gets bought out, Holiday could see the Bucks welcoming him back with open arms.

Adding Holiday would address the firepower concerns for the Bucks, as their roster is without any star talent beyond Antetokounmpo. Holiday would give the team a familiar face alongside Giannis, as they both won an NBA title in 2021.

It would be a homecoming for Holiday as he looks to rekindle their partnership with the Greek Freak for one more run for a championship.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets also provides Holiday the chance to compete for another title. Holiday, who is known for his two-way brilliance and ability to play off a superstar, would be a perfect fit for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Holiday could be a valuable addition to the Nuggets, improving their perimeter defense and adding offensive firepower to an already solid cast.

OKC Thunder

The reigning NBA champion OKC Thunder prides itself on its defense. With the Thunder’s identity, Jrue Holiday seems a tailored fit for the squad.

Holiday could sign with the team on a cheap deal and fit seamlessly into Thunder’s core, which already has two-way monsters Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso.

Holiday could also enjoy being with one of the top squads in the league as they look to repeat next season.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been quiet in the offseason, opting to stick with their core, bannered by Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Karl Anthony-Towns for next season. Picking up Holiday in the buyout market could be their biggest steal.

The Knicks provide Holiday a chance to play for a contending team and be a valuable contributor to a squad that is looking to return to the Eastern Conference’s pinnacle after their East Finals trip.

Holiday could also provide a reliable sixth man for the team, if not a starting shooting guard, that boosts their defense and adds positive intangibles on the offensive end.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are loading up to not just give LeBron James memorable seasons in his final years, but also satisfy the needs of Luka Doncic for the future.

Holiday could be the team’s insurance if Marcus Smart, who has not been healthy in the past two seasons, does not pan out the way the team wanted.

But for now, the league is on standby to see if the Trail Blazers would let go of Holiday.

