Is Jrue Holiday playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jrue Holiday's Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Field House in an NBA 2021-22 game.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to build on their 121-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs and will have a chance to improve their record to 3-1 when they travel to Indiana tonight.

After two shock defeats to start their season, the Indiana Pacers have looked in good form and are coming off a convincing 102-91 win against the Miami Heat.

Jrue Holiday played against the San Antonio Spurs for the Milwaukee Bucks, ending the game with 16 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Fans will be curious to know his status ahead of tonight's game.

What is Jrue Holiday's status for tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers?

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. He is likely to miss the game after playing on Saturday, and George Hill is the favorite to step up in his potential absence.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bucks injury report for tomorrow night's game against the Pacers:Jrue Holiday - DOUBTFUL - left ankle sprainOUT - Brook Lopez (back soreness), Semi Ojeleye (left calf strain), Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle recovery)

When will Jrue Holiday return?

In all likelihood, Jrue Holiday should be set to return for the Milwaukee Bucks' next game after the Pacers, which is against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is no official update on his return as of yet, but there is optimism regarding the extent of his problem.

How does Jrue Holiday’s absence impact the Milwaukee Bucks?

Jrue Holiday has taken over as the team's point guard since joining the franchise, conducting offense in the half-court. The Bucks will miss out on his playmaking ability, and we could see Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo have more of the ball if Holiday is not cleared to play.

He is also a brilliant on-the-ball defender and is arguably the best perimeter defender in the league. Jrue Holiday hounds opposition guards throughout the game, and he will certainly be a major miss on the defensive side of the ball.

Holiday has averaged 14 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists per game this season on a 68-62-50 shooting split.

