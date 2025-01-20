Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing today against the Atlanta Hawks? Latest injury update on Knicks superstar (Jan. 20)

Karl-Anthony Towns will suit up for the New York Knicks’ game after being listed as questionable against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Towns is dealing with a thumb injury he picked up during a 124-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 13. Expect more clarity on Towns’ status after the morning shootaround or just before the game tips off.

The injury forced Towns to miss the last two games for the Knicks, where they went 1-1. He also sat out Friday’s 116-99 loss to his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since being traded just before the start of preseason, Karl-Anthony Towns has established himself as arguably the most important player on the Knicks roster, putting up better performances than even Jalen Brunson. He is also one of the betting favorites to win the MVP.

In 38 games this season, Towns averages 25.4 points and a career-high 13.9 rebounds. He is shooting 55.0% from the floor, including 44.9% from beyond the arc. Both are career-best numbers. If Towns is deemed unfit to play, expect Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa to get extended minutes.

Besides Towns, Josh Hart is questionable for the game as well with a neck injury. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) continue to be out.

What is Karl-Anthony Towns’ career record against Atlanta Hawks?

Karl-Anthony Towns has played the Hawks 17 times in the regular season with an 8-9 record. In those games, he averaged 23.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Towns’ third-highest career points came against the Hawks on March 28, 2018. He scored 56 points on 19-of-32 shooting in a 126-114 win. He also had 15 rebounds, four assists and a block.

Where and how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks?

The Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks game is one of the eight matchups scheduled for Monday and will tip off at 3 p.m. EST from Madison Square Garden. Local coverage of the contest will be broadcast on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

