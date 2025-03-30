Is Kawhi Leonard playing today against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Exploring Clippers superstar's status (March 30)

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The LA Clippers will also play the Orlando Magic on Monday, so Leonard’s absence for the Cavs game is just injury management because of his knee issues.

Ad

The knee issue forced Leonard to miss the first 34 games of the season. While he took some time to get going, he has hit his groove now and averaged 25.3 points per game in the last 10 matchups. He has played in 30 games this season, averaging 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds. 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

A healthy Kawhi Leonard makes the Clippers a contender and they have been playing like one recently. They have won eight of the past 10 games, including the past two.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They are coming off of a dominating 132-100 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Leonard led the team with 31 points, while Ivica Zubac had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Besides the six-time All-Star, LA will also be without Jordan Miller (hamstring) and Seth Lundy (ankle). On the Cavaliers side of things, they will be without Ty Jerome and Jaylon Tyson. Both players are dealing with knee issues.

How has Kawhi Leonard fared against Cleveland Cavaliers?

Kawhi Leonard has played the Cavaliers in 20 regular-season games as a part of three teams: San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers. He and his teams had a dominant 16-4 record in those games. Leonard was dominant on a personal level as well, averaging 24.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Ad

The Clippers played the Cavs as recently as March 18, when LA won 132-119. Leonard had 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including 5 of 6 from the 3-point line.

How and where to watch LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

The LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Rocket Arena. Local coverage of the game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback