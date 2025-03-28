  • home icon
  • Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on Clippers star's availability (March 28)

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on Clippers star's availability (March 28)

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 28, 2025 11:27 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on Clippers star's availability (March 28) (Image: IMAGN)

Kawhi Leonard is available to play the LA Clippers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Leonard had suited up for the Clippers' last game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, which ended in a 126-113 road win for LA. He played over 40 minutes, leading the Clippers' victory charge with a double-double performance of 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard had missed the first 34 games of the season. as he was recovering from an offseason surgery to repair a knee injury. Although he made his return from injury in January, the Clippers continue to be careful with the six-time NBA All-Star and sat him out in two of their contests earlier this month.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs Brooklyn Nets

Kawhi Leonard has played 21 games against the Brooklyn Nets and won 15, averaging 21.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals.

Friday's matchup will be the Clippers and Leonard's second and final encounter against the Nets this season. The two-time NBA champion recorded 23 points, two rebounds and a steal in their previous meeting in January, which concluded with a blowout 126-67 home win for LA.

Leonard is averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals across 29 games he has played this season, shooting 48.7% from the field, including 39.0% from beyond the arc.

Ahead of the upcoming matchup, the LA Clippers are sixth in the Western Conference, with a 41-31 record. They have won eight of their last 10 outings following their road victory against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 12th spot in the East, with a 23-50 record. They have won two of their last 10 matchups and are on a five-game losing streak after losing 116-86 at home to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

How to watch LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets?

The Clippers-Nets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It will be televised locally on YES and FDSSC and can also be streamed live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav
