Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest injury update from LA Clippers (Nov. 14)

The LA Clippers visit Colorado to play the reigning champions Denver Nuggets on November 14 and Kawhi Leonard's presence is very important for the team. They are entering this matchup on a five-game losing streak and facing the Nuggets might make it tougher to snap the skid. Additionally, this game counts as a group stage clash for the NBA In-Season Tournament; so we can expect the Nuggets to come out firing in front of their home crowd.

The Denver Nuggets lost to the Houston Rockets in their last outing and will be motivated to return to winning ways. They have an 8-2 record in the first 10 games of the season and have won four of their last five games.

Kawhi Leonard is available to play tonight along with the other stars like Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. The only players sidelined for the LA Clippers are Brandon Boston Jr., Mason Plumlee and Kobe Brown. Boston Jr. is out due to left quadriceps tendinopathy, Plumlee is dealing with a sprain in his left MCL and Brown is sent on assignment to the NBA G League.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, are still without the services of Jamal Murray, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Vlatko Cancar is listed out after undergoing surgery on his left knee along with two G League players.

Kawhi Leonard is reportedly unhappy with the LA Clippers' situation

The LA Clippers were heavily criticized for trading for James Harden and many suggested they didn't need to make this move. Four games into the trade, with the team at 0-4, many are now blaming Harden for ruining another side's chemistry. This is his third team since leaving Houston and he is yet to show that he is capable of playing at a high level.

The Clippers were 3-2 before making the trade and were looking good to begin the year. However, they are now ranked in the bottom half of the league and many analysts are unsure if they can make the playoffs this season on their current trajectory.

Kawhi Leonard cannot blamed for their losing streak, though, as he has been playing amazingly. He is averaging 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game on 46/41/76 shooting splits. He dropped 38 points in their overtime loss to the LA Lakers.

As reported by LA Clippers writer Justin Russo, Leonard is apparently upset and frustrated with the situation.

This is the last season under contract for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and they both have a player option for next season. If the team does not go deep in the playoffs this year as well, we can expect the stars to not pick up their options and the franchise to enter a rebuild.

