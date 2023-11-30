Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on 2x Finals MVP's availability (Nov. 30)

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers visit San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors tonight. The two divisional rivals are facing off for the first time this season and are kicking-off a two-game mini-series. Their next matchup is scheduled for Saturday in LA.

The Clippers have won five of their last seven games and it looks like they have turned a page. James Harden's addition hasn't been smooth but Russell Westbrook's decision to relinquish his starting position has done wonders for the team. They are currently 10th in the West with an 8-9 record but are expected to improve.

Kawhi Leonard is available and ready to lace up tonight. He has played in every game so far this season despite his reputation for missing time. Paul George, Harden and Westbrook are expected to play as well.

Norman Powell left last night's game against the Kings due to an apparent leg injury, as reported by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. He didn't return to the floor and is getting evaluated right now. Mason Plumlee is still recovering from a serious MCL sprain in his left knee and is expected to miss another two weeks. Lastly, Brandon Boston Jr. remains unavailable due to a quadriceps injury.

The Golden State Warriors saw key players like Chris Paul and Gary Payton II leave early in their last outing and will miss tonight's game as well.

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers failed to qualify for the quarter-final round of the NBA In-Season tournament after losing three of the four games in the group stages. The two games added to their regular season schedule are against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

How to watch Kawhi Leonard's LA Clippers take on the Golden State Warriors?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The tickets for the game are on sale for as low as $71 on Vivid Seats and $63 on Ticketmaster.

The game is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and will have local coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area for the Warriors and Bally Sports SoCal (Southern California) for the Clippers. International viewers and fans without local cable can livestream the game with the NBA League Pass.

One can also tune in to the radio channels SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game and AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ to listen to the live broadcast of the game.

NBA fans in India, unfortunately, cannot watch Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard in action on the streaming service Jio Cinema. They can watch the game on the NBA League Pass.

