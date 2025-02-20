Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Latest injury update on Clippers superstar (Feb. 20)

Kawhi Leonard has played just15 games for the LA Clippers this season but was available in four of the Clippers' last five games prior to the All-Star break. On Thursday, the Clips spring back into action as they travel to Fiserv Forum to face the Milwaukee Bucks.

Will Leonard be available for this game? The answer is yes. As a matter of fact, neither "The Klaw" nor any of his teammates are listed on the Clippers' injury report. In contrast, Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Damian Lillard (hamstring), and Andre Jackson (wrist) have been deemed questionable on the Milwaukee side.

The availability of the Clippers roster is welcome news to their fanbase, who got to see a three-game winning streak right before the All-Star festivities began.

Leonard's teammate James Harden, who played in his 11th All-Star Game this past weekend, emphasized the importance of building that momentum after the Clippers beat the Utah Jazz last Thursday:

"This was a must-win for us, because we needed to go into this break with some swagger," said Harden in his post-game interview. "Just trying to do whatever it takes to win games." [Timestamp - 0:56]

Although Leonard didn't see action in this 120-116 overtime win over the Jazz, Harden shared the floor with Clippers newcomers Ben Simmons and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who combined for 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals off the bench.

In the limited time Kawhi Leonard has been on the floor for the Clippers, he has averaged 16.3 points on 46.4% shooting, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. As the team (31-25) shoots for a spot in the Western Conference's top four, Leonard's availability will go a long way in terms of putting the Clippers in prime position.

Kawhi Leonard opens up on being booed by San Antonio fans: "It's a little pain in the heart still"

During one of the games in which Kawhi Leonard was available for the Clippers last month, he found himself on the receiving end of boos from fans in San Antonio.

After the Clippers beat the Spurs 128-116 that night, Leonard — the 2014 Finals MVP who had a less-than-amicable exit from San Antonio in 2018 — admitted feeling a certain type of way about the crowd reaction:

"It’s just because the player I am. And what I’ve done here. So it’s a little pain in the heart still," said Leonard.

The Clippers will host the Spurs on April 8, this time in the Intuit Dome. It remains to be seen, though, whether Kawhi Leonard will be available for the game.

