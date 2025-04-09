Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Rockets? Exploring Clippers star's status for back-to-back (Apr. 9)

All season long, LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been bothered by knee issues, resulting in just 34 games played for the six-time All-Star. As the Clippers enter their last three games of the regular season, they can use all the help they can get from Leonard as they fight to secure an outright playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference standings.
On Wednesday, the Clippers face the Houston Rockets, who are locked in as the West's second seed in the playoffs. In this game, which is the first of a back-to-back, Leonard is expected to play. According to Clippers beat writer Law Murray, Leonard will be able to suit up for the team after sitting out for a few days.
"Drew Eubanks is working out on the floor in Kawhi Leonard's pregame spot. So I do not expect to see Kawhi Leonard tonight vs Spurs," Murray tweeted. "And I do expect him to suit up tomorrow vs Rockets on three days rest."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
This season, Leonard is averaging 21.0 points per game on 49.6% shooting from the field, along with 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists. These numbers are down from 2023-24 when he was last named an All-Star.
Since Leonard arrived in LA six seasons ago, the Clippers have gone to the playoffs four times. During this span, they made it as far as the Western Conference Finals.
Despite the lack of Finals trips in Leonard's Clippers stint, the team will nevertheless rely on him to be one of their primary options alongside James Harden.
Kawhi Leonard wins award as Clippers continue with playoff push
Though Kawhi Leonard's prime years are perhaps behind him, he remains a force to be reckoned with on the Clippers squad.
For performing exceptionally well during the week of Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, the NBA named Leonard the Western Conference Player of the Week.
During that week, Leonard averaged 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. Fuelled by Leonard's inspired play, the Clippers went 4-0 against the Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks (twice).
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.