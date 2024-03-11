Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on 2x Finals MVP's status (March 11)

Kevin Durant will suit up to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The two-time NBA champion is not on the Suns' injury report and has remained healthy since January. He has only missed seven games in the season so far.

Durant erupted for a season-high performance in Phoenix's previous game on Saturday against the Boston Celtics. The 14-time NBA All-Star led the losing effort for the Suns registering 45 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and one steal.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Durant's most recent injury was a hamstring issue. He sustained that injury on Dec. 31 during the fourth quarter of Phoenix's win over Orlando which caused him to miss three games. He had an ankle injury before that which kept him out for four games. The Phoenix Suns went 5-2 in his absence this season.

Kevin Durant's stats vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant has played 29 games in the regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers and has won 16 of them. He has averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists against them in the regular season.

The two-time NBA finals MVP has also played nine games against the Cavaliers in the playoffs, winning eight of those games. He has averaged 32.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists against them in the playoffs.

This season, Kevin Durant is averaging 28.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks in the 57 games he has played. He is shooting 52.9% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc this season.

Monday's matchup will be the first time Durant and the Phoenix Suns will face the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

Heading into the game, the Phoenix Suns (37-27) are sixth in the Western Conference, winning five of their last ten games. They lost their previous game to the Boston Celtics 117-107 on Saturday.

On the other hand, heading into the second of back-to-back nights, the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-23) are third in the Eastern Conference. They have won five of their last 10 games after losing to the Brooklyn Nets 120-101 on Sunday.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

Local TV operator Bally Sports Ohio will cover the Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers game. Fans outside the local regions can catch the contest on Arizona's Family 3TV/ Arizona's Family Sports. The game is also available to be live-streamed on fuboTV and via the NBA League Pass.

Tipoff is at 6:30 pm ET at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cavaliers' home court.