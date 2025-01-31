Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update on Suns star (Jan. 31)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are hovering around the playoff picture, being ninth in the Western Conference. On Friday night, the Suns kick off a four-game road trip with a stop to take on the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns are coming off a 121-113 loss versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, which snapped a three-game winning streak, with wins over the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and the LA Clippers. The Suns-Warriors matchup could have an interesting storyline if Durant suits up, making his return to Golden State.

Durant spent three seasons in Golden State, helping the Warriors win back-to-back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18, but will he return to the Bay on Friday? Entering the matchup, Durant was left off the Suns' injury report as Phoenix enters the matchup the healthiest they've been all year.

With Durant likely suiting up, the Suns will have an empty injury report versus the Warriors, a welcome sight for the organization as they navigate their playoff push.

Kevin Durant, Suns healthy entering matchup versus Warriors

Despite shaking the injury bug, entering Friday's contest with a blank injury report, Kevin Durant and the Suns are just 1.5-point favorites over a Warriors team clawing to stay above (.500).

It marks the third meeting between the Suns and Warriors this season, with the two teams splitting their first two contests.

An outlier in this matchup is Phoenix's health, as Friday night marks the first outing of their regular-season series with Golden State where the Suns are fully healthy. For the Warriors, they could be without two key players, potentially opening the door for the Suns to win their fourth of five games.

Phoenix is surging at the right time to make a playoff push in the West, winning nine of its last 13 outings and piecing together a strong stretch. In two games versus Golden State this season, Kevin Durant is averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.5 blocks per game.

