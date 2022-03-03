Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Miami Heat? | 2021-22 NBA season

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant was in terrific nick before his season was marred by a knee injury. On Jan. 15 against the New Orleans Pelicans, he sustained a sprained MCL injury 22 seconds into the second quarter.

This started the woes of the then top seed in the Eastern Conference. With KD out, the Nets sustained their longest losing streak since 2016, losing 11 straight games through Jan. 23 to Feb. 12.

The Nets are currently the 8th seed in the East with a 32-31 record. Without Durant on the court this season, the Nets are eight for 19, showing the heavy reliance on the 2014 MVP. In his time on the court, he has led the Nets to 24 wins and 12 losses in 36 starts, maintaining a 50% success rate.

NBA Africa @NBA_Africa #NBAAfrica Last night the sniper made easy money as he dropped 51 points against Detroit . Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets' best player, is holding his end of the bargain and leading the Nets and league in scoring at 29.4 points per game. #NBA75 Last night the sniper made easy money as he dropped 51 points against Detroit . Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets' best player, is holding his end of the bargain and leading the Nets and league in scoring at 29.4 points per game. #NBA75 #NBAAfrica https://t.co/TPsOiPCIIt

Paskrior to his injury, he was a favorite in the MVP conversation, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic. He was also the top scorer in the league with 29.4 points per game.

What is Kevin Durant’s status for tonight's game against the Miami Heat?

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during their game at Barclays Center on January 15, 2022 in New York City.

After missing 21 games, Kevin Durant was announced as available for the Brooklyn Nets game tonight against the first seed team in the NBA Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat. He will take on the court for the first time since Jan 15. as he's tasked with returning the team to winning ways.

ESPN @espn Kevin Durant is expected to return tomorrow against the Heat, the Nets announced.



KD has been out since January 15th with a sprained MCL. Kevin Durant is expected to return tomorrow against the Heat, the Nets announced.KD has been out since January 15th with a sprained MCL. https://t.co/CZcRvut9hx

With the Nets hosting the Heat at the Barclay Center, Kyrie Irving will be unable to join Durant on the court. But KD will pair up with the former 76ers shooting guard Seth Curry, with Andre Drummond's availability being probable and Ben Simmons still out.

The Heat are coming into the game after conceding a late-game defeat to the Bucks last night, having given up a 13 point lead in the fourth quarter. Their talisman Jimmy Butler had a bad outing, posting only six points and shooting two for 14 attempts from the field.

The Nets seem to be a shadow of themselves with the loss of KD to a knee injury and James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. But with Durant’s return, he will play a key role in tonight's game if the Nets are to have a fighting chance.

Edited by Arnav