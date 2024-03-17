Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on 2x Finals MVP's status (March 17)

Kevin Durant will suit up to play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The two-time NBA champion is not on the Suns' injury report and has remained healthy since January. He has only missed seven games in the season so far.

Durant played 38 minutes in the Suns' previous game against the Charlotte Hornets. He seemingly had an off night contributing 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and one steal in the Suns' 107-96 victory.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Durant's most recent injury was a hamstring issue. He sustained that injury on Dec. 31 during the fourth quarter of Phoenix's win over Orlando which caused him to miss three games. He had an ankle injury before that which kept him out for four games. The Phoenix Suns went 5-2 in his absence this season.

Kevin Durant's stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Durant has played 28 games in the regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks and has won 15 of them. He has averaged 26.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks against them in the regular season.

The two-time NBA finals MVP has also played seven games against the Bucks in the playoffs in the second round of the 2020-21 playoffs while he played for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant lost the series 3-4 while averaging 35.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks.

Sunday's matchup will be the Phoenix Suns' and Durant's second encounter against the Bucks this season. The 14-time NBA All-Star registered 28 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks in their first encounter, to lead the Suns to victory 114-106.

This season, Kevin Durant is averaging 28.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks in the 60 games he has played. He is shooting 52.6% from the field including 42.0% from beyond the arc.

Heading into the game, the Phoenix Suns (39-28) are sixth in the Western Conference. They won six of their last 10 games after defeating the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks (43-24) are second in the Eastern Conference winning seven of their last 10 games. They won their previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

National TV operator ABC will cover the Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks game. It is also available to be live-streamed on fuboTV and via the NBA League Pass.

Tipoff is at 1:00 pm ET at the Finserv Forum, the Bucks' home court.