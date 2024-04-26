Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Looking at 2x Finals MVP's status for Game 3 (April 26)

The Phoenix Suns have listed Kevin Durant as available for Game 3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns round-one Western Conference playoff series on Friday.

The Suns concluded the regular season on a positive note, securing a three-game winning streak. However, their momentum hasn't translated into success in the playoffs, as they find themselves trailing 0-2 in the series against the Timberwolves.

They aim to halt this streak with a victory over Minnesota, potentially marking their fourth win in the last six games.

Phoenix boasts an average of 115.7 points per game, but their offensive output dipped in their recent matchup, tallying just 93 points. They shot 44.9% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc in that game.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 20 points and five assists, supported by Kevin Durant with 18 points and six rebounds and Eric Gordon with 15 points and three rebounds.

Defensively, Phoenix has faced challenges, allowing an average of 113.2 points per game. They will need to maintain their defensive intensity to secure a victory.

Minnesota averages 113 points per game. In their most recent matchup, they posted 105 points, hitting 44.9% of their shots from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc.

Jaden McDaniels topped the scoring for Minnesota with 25 points and eight rebounds. Rudy Gobert secured a near double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds and Mike Conley chipped in with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant is in top physical shape, free from any injuries at the moment. Nonetheless, this NBA season has brought several health challenges his way. Throughout the season, Durant has missed a total of seven games due to ankle and hamstring issues. His most recent stint on the sidelines was in January, when he was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Frank Vogel, the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, revealed that Durant suffered a leg injury in the last moments of the fourth quarter during the team's 112-107 win against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 31. As a result, Durant was out for three games. Since making his comeback, he has maintained a steady presence, playing in each of the next 50 games.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns?

The much-awaited Game 3 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns is set to begin at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

This game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and will also have local viewing options on Arizona's Family 3 TV, Arizona's Family Sports and Bally Sports North Extra for both home and away coverage.

Additionally, fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass, which offers access to NBA TV and includes a week-long free trial available with a subscription purchase.

